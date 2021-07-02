Deerfield-Windsor Welcomes New Head Softball Coach John Pinson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was an exciting day over at Deerfield-Windsor, as the Knights held a meet and greet to welcome in new head softball coach John Pinson.

Coach got the chance to meet many of his new players and also give them a glimpse as to what they can expect this season.

Overall, a day to just get to know one another, and for Coach Pinson, the opportunity to be a Knight, was one he just could not pass up.

”The girls seem to be excited, we’ve got some talent coming up and some talent to work with that you know hopefully we can all get on the same page and advance the program to the next level,” said Pinson. “I thought it was the right opportunity for me at this point so through that thought process, I knew it was a good thing and looks like after today’s meeting we are in a good place.”

A new era begins for the Lady Knights who open their season on August 9th at Miller County.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.