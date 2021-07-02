Deadline for absentee ballots in Dougherty Co. BOE runoff is Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Time is running out to decide who’ll take the seat for Dougherty County Board of Education (BOE) District 2.

The runoff election will be on July 13.

The time frame for the elections office to receive absentee voting applications is now shorter.

“Now the new cutoff is 11 days, where previously it would have been the Friday before the election. So the current cutoff for us to receive an absentee ballot is Friday, July 2,” said Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

Ginger Nickerson (WALB)

Nickerson said The Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat covers nearly 10,000 eligible voters and less than 10 percent of them voted in the initial election.

“So we’re hopeful that people will come out and participate, so of course we’ll have advanced voting. That’s four days because Monday is a holiday. So, July 5 through July 9, we’ll be at the Riverfront Resource Center and the Candy Room, we encourage voters to come out then,” said Nickerson.

The race is between Norma Gaines-Heath and Alma Noble.

Nickerson said absentee ballot use has picked up. If you want to request one online, you must use the Secretary of State’s Office.

“That’s also a new thing, but if an individual family member, grandmother, granddaughter, aunt, uncle, they are also able to apply for ballots on behalf of the voter as well. The law allows that as well,” explained Nickerson.

You can also apply in person, by email or by fax.

