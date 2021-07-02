Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Deadline for absentee ballots in Dougherty Co. BOE runoff is Friday

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Time is running out to decide who’ll take the seat for Dougherty County Board of Education (BOE) District 2.

The runoff election will be on July 13.

The time frame for the elections office to receive absentee voting applications is now shorter.

“Now the new cutoff is 11 days, where previously it would have been the Friday before the election. So the current cutoff for us to receive an absentee ballot is Friday, July 2,” said Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

Ginger Nickerson
Ginger Nickerson(WALB)

Nickerson said The Dougherty County BOE District 2 seat covers nearly 10,000 eligible voters and less than 10 percent of them voted in the initial election.

“So we’re hopeful that people will come out and participate, so of course we’ll have advanced voting. That’s four days because Monday is a holiday. So, July 5 through July 9, we’ll be at the Riverfront Resource Center and the Candy Room, we encourage voters to come out then,” said Nickerson.

The race is between Norma Gaines-Heath and Alma Noble.

Nickerson said absentee ballot use has picked up. If you want to request one online, you must use the Secretary of State’s Office.

“That’s also a new thing, but if an individual family member, grandmother, granddaughter, aunt, uncle, they are also able to apply for ballots on behalf of the voter as well. The law allows that as well,” explained Nickerson.

You can also apply in person, by email or by fax.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heavy law enforcement presence is on Highway 82, near County Line Road.
GBI investigating Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
An Albany man with a “lengthy criminal history on various gun and drug charges” was convicted...
Albany man convicted on federal drug, gun charges
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice is suing Georgia over its new voting law.
WATCH LIVE: Kemp addresses Justice Department’s lawsuit against state’s new voting law
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Ga. Secretary of State releases statement after Giuliani’s law license suspended
Georgia House redistricting chair Bonnie Rich, R- Suwanee, speaks, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at...
Georgia lawmakers begin hearings to redraw district lines
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Source: WTOC)
Runoffs set to replace 2 Georgia state House members