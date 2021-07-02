DCPD wants help finding stolen trailer packed with chemicals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) wants your help finding a stolen trailer full of agricultural chemicals.

The trailer was stolen from someone’s farm.

County police said the chemicals aren’t dangerous but the contents do have value.

”Agricultural chemicals are a lot more expensive than I thought. Nothing in the trailer could be considered dangerous in and of itself,” Sgt. Ted Wertz with DCPD said.

It’s a white trailer with a Georgia tag. Wertz said to call the law enforcement agency nearest to you if you think you’ve seen it.

