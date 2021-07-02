Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Albany park to get a $3 million makover

Albany’s Driskel Park, formally known as Carver Park.
Albany’s Driskel Park, formally known as Carver Park.(source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About $3 million upgrades are coming to Albany’s Driskel Park, formally known as Carver Park.

Albany city commissioners hope a neighborhood clean-up will come with it.

An engineering firm is drawing up plans and commissioners expect to see dirt moving in the next 12 to 18 months.

The park will get new playground equipment, upgraded ball fields, stadium seating and more.

Commissioner Chad Warbington said the whole city block the park sits on will basically be brand new. He said commissioners want the park to be more of an asset to the community.

Commissioner Chad Warbington
Commissioner Chad Warbington(source: WALB)

“One of my hopes is after the investment is made in this park, really the housing around this park really needs a lot of attention. Maybe they’ll be some investors, maybe they’ll be some programs the city can do to really incentivize better housing, more energy efficiency. Just better quality of life,” said Warbington.

Warbington said the park is in desperate need of an upgrade.

The activity center will get one of the bigger upgrades. It will be completely demolished and rebuilt with state-of-the-art technology, laptops, WIFI, all for after-school programs and other student activities.

The money for the project is coming from SPLOST VII funds.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heavy law enforcement presence is on Highway 82, near County Line Road.
GBI investigating Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
An Albany man with a “lengthy criminal history on various gun and drug charges” was convicted...
Albany man convicted on federal drug, gun charges
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends

Latest News

Kasara Brown
Family responds to FBI’s increase in reward for details into mother’s shooting death
Dougherty County Police
Man in custody after trying to steal Dougherty Co. home with fake court documents
Deadline for absentee ballots in Dougherty Co. BOE runoff is Friday
The City of Camilla is creating a brand new splash park. (Source: WALB)
Camilla to make a splash with new park