Albany park to get a $3 million makover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About $3 million upgrades are coming to Albany’s Driskel Park, formally known as Carver Park.

Albany city commissioners hope a neighborhood clean-up will come with it.

An engineering firm is drawing up plans and commissioners expect to see dirt moving in the next 12 to 18 months.

The park will get new playground equipment, upgraded ball fields, stadium seating and more.

Commissioner Chad Warbington said the whole city block the park sits on will basically be brand new. He said commissioners want the park to be more of an asset to the community.

Commissioner Chad Warbington (source: WALB)

“One of my hopes is after the investment is made in this park, really the housing around this park really needs a lot of attention. Maybe they’ll be some investors, maybe they’ll be some programs the city can do to really incentivize better housing, more energy efficiency. Just better quality of life,” said Warbington.

Warbington said the park is in desperate need of an upgrade.

The activity center will get one of the bigger upgrades. It will be completely demolished and rebuilt with state-of-the-art technology, laptops, WIFI, all for after-school programs and other student activities.

The money for the project is coming from SPLOST VII funds.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.