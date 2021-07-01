Widening of Old U.S. Highway 41 in Lowndes Co. to begin Monday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A big road widening project is set to begin in Lowndes County in just a few days.

Starting Monday, July 5, construction will begin in the portion of Old U.S. Highway 41 from North Valdosta Road to Union Road.

The widening project will allow for a more steady traffic flow on the highly-traveled road.

“We’re excited to see this finally happen because there’s nearly 11,000 vehicles that travel this road daily. And so it will help those navigate quicker and it’ll also help reduce the number of collisions we’ve seen in the area in the last several years,” said Meghan Barwick, spokesperson for the county.

Project Description:

From North Valdosta Road to Dasher Grove Road, Old U.S. Highway 41 will be widened to five lanes, which will include two lanes both northbound and southbound and a center turn lane. Right turn lanes will be added in both directions as needed.

At the traffic signal at Dasher Grove Road, southbound through traffic will no longer be required to stop at the signal. Southbound through traffic will have a continuous green and have a dedicated lane.

From Tillman Crossing to Union Road, Old U.S. Highway 41 will be widened to three lanes to include one lane northbound, one lane southbound and a center turn lane. Right turn lanes will be added in both directions as needed.

The three-lane section from Grove Point to Tillman Crossing will be milled out, repaved, will get new traffic markings, raised pavement markers and signs.

“With this, we do encourage drivers to be patient, there will be some temporary lane closures as well as traffic shift patterns, but we’re not expecting any long-term delays. We also advise drivers to slow down, be patient, watch for signage because that will help you navigate through the area within the next year,” said Barwick.

T-SPLOST money is funding this project.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners awarded the widening project contract to Scruggs Company.

It’s expected to be completed by July 2022.

