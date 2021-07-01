VLPRA gears up for 4th of July Fireworks show

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is gearing up for its July 4th fireworks show.

The organization hosts the show every year from an undisclosed location.

WALB News 10 was told it’s their biggest show yet and will last about 20 minutes.

VLPRA has more than 2,000 fireworks that will be lighting up the sky, and since it’s an outdoor event, the weather will be a factor.

Rain, wet ground, fog and high humidity could affect whether the fireworks explode.

”We’re going to do everything we can to make sure the show goes off on Sunday night, a lot of firefighters, police officers. Obviously, tens of thousands of people in the community come out to the show, so if rain is a factor, we’ll still do everything we can to do that show on Sunday night so everybody doesn’t have to come back on Monday. But we do have that Monday as a makeup just in case,” said Jessica Catlett, the VLPRA marketing and public relations director.

Fireworks shoot up to 600 feet in the air so you can see it from miles around.

The best area to watch the show is around Norman Drive on the east side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18 and look west towards Brooks County.

The show is expected to start at nightfall, around 9:15.

