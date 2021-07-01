Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, forms in Atlantic

Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic on Thursday morning and is expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to isolated flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts and was 865 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

Elsa is forecast to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches with maximum totals of 8 inches on Friday across the Windward and southern Leeward Islands, including Barbados.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
King and Blount
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends

Latest News

The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort
A cache of homemade fireworks exploded as it was being destroyed by a bomb squad, flipping and...
RAW: More than a dozen hurt after explosion inside police bomb disposal truck
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
17 hurt as illegal fireworks cache explodes in Los Angeles