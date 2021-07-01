‘Soulful Sunday’ coming to the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is planning an event in hopes of allowing people to let off some steam after the pandemic.

This event will take place at the Albany Civic Center on July 18.

It’s the Soulful Sunday.

Venders will offer a lot food from barbecue, seafood and ice cream.

Bands and artists will perform.

Marlo Newbill, or “DJ Dollarbill,” is helping plan this event.

“We will be giving away four bicycles. Two girls, two boys, so you definitely have to sign your name and we’ll draw those names like in the middle of the show. So, your child could be a lucky winner,” Newbill said. “Winner of bicycles. We’re just giving away and let them enjoy.”

The event will be from 4-9 p.m.

It costs $5 and kids under 12 get in for free.

