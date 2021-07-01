Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘Soulful Sunday’ coming to the Good Life City

The Soulful Sunday event will be at the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)
The Soulful Sunday event will be at the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany native is planning an event in hopes of allowing people to let off some steam after the pandemic.

This event will take place at the Albany Civic Center on July 18.

It’s the Soulful Sunday.

Venders will offer a lot food from barbecue, seafood and ice cream.

Bands and artists will perform.

Marlo Newbill, or “DJ Dollarbill,” is helping plan this event.

“We will be giving away four bicycles. Two girls, two boys, so you definitely have to sign your name and we’ll draw those names like in the middle of the show. So, your child could be a lucky winner,” Newbill said. “Winner of bicycles. We’re just giving away and let them enjoy.”

The event will be from 4-9 p.m.

It costs $5 and kids under 12 get in for free.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heavy law enforcement presence is on Highway 82, near County Line Road.
GBI investigating Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends
King and Blount
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat

Latest News

VLPRA July 4th fireworks show in 2020.
VLPRA gears up for 4th of July Fireworks show
Old U.S. Highway 41 widening project will begin July 5.
Widening of Old U.S. Highway 41 in Lowndes Co. to begin Monday
Bainbridge Public Safety
GBI arrests Bainbridge Public Safety officer
Good News
Colquitt Co. commissioner recognized with distinguished citizen medal