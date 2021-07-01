Ask the Expert
Reggie Perry hosts Summer Streetball Tournament

By Paige Dauer
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One of the best basketball players the Rose City has seen in the past decade is looking to give back this summer.

Reggie Perry, a former Thomasville standout now a rookie for the Brooklyn Nets is bringing Streetball to the Rose City.

The summers are packed with basketball tournaments and camps, Perry said he’s excited to bring something new to Thomasville. Half of the 32 team spots have already been filled.

Perry told me they’re now offering a special discount for the next 16 teams that register. So far, people from Thomas County, Valdosta, Cairo, and Bainbridge have entered the tournament.

Now just under two weeks before the tournament, he’s eager to give back to a community that’s supported him his whole career.

”Just guys that are going to compete. Guys that are going to play hard the whole time and have fun at the same time. Just using my platform that I’ve got through playing in the NBA and give back to the community and just getting to have fun in the offseason. Getting south Georgia on the map a little bit more for basketball would be great,” said Perry.

The event will be held July 10 in Thomasville and there is a cash prize on the line for the winner!

Reggie Perry hosts Summer Streetball Tournament(Source: WALB)

