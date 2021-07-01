‘My heart’s broken’: Capt. Bedwell’s wife opens up 4 months after his death

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost four months since Katherine Bedwell lost Justin Bedwell, her beloved husband of two years after an officer-involved shooting in spring.

“My heart’s completely broken,” said Katherine.

Katherine Bedwell (source: WALB)

Justin’s last words to her as he headed off to work were, “I love you.”

“Puts on his wedding ring and he sticks it in my face, he said everybody’s gonna know how proud I am to call you my wife,” said Katherine.

Hours later, Justin was shot in the line of duty and later died, turning Katherine’s and her daughter Maddie’s lives upside down.

Katherine, Maddie and Justin. (source: Bedwell Family)

“It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pick up the phone to call him, send a text,” said Katherine.

She said she still has his phone service turned on.

The tragedy claimed Justin and Katherine’s opportunity to have a son. She opened up about what the future looked like for their growing family and said “we were in the process of talking about adopting a little boy.”

Katherine believes higher powers were at work during his final week on earth as he was extra attentive to her and Maddie then.

“I tell myself for peace that God was preparing me,” said Katherine.

Recently, the family was in Florida at Disney World to honor Justin, the biggest Star Wars fan in Katherine’s life.

“Maddie and I actually built a droid on Father’s Day at Disney World. We rode the Millennium Falcon ride in his honor. Darth Vader was his favorite. He came out and I, of course, a few tears fell. I don’t know if I’ll ever watch (a Star Wars film) again,” said Katherine.

Katherine said she couldn’t be more thankful for the support from the law enforcement family, the community around her and so many others. She said it keeps the stories and memories of her husband alive and around her.

“We want to hear stories, we want to see pictures, we want to see the good things,” said Katherine.

Katherine wants everyone to know that Justin was the perfect husband to her and the “best buddy” and father figure to Maddie.

“I’d give anything to have just five more minutes (with him),” she said.

This is the first sit-down interview, with any media outlet, Katherine has done since her husband’s death. You can watch the full interview below.

Troy and Brad Phillips are being held in the Crisp County Jail, charged in connection to Justin’s death.

Troy and Brad Phillips (source: WALB)

Bedwell died shortly after being involved in a shooting back in February.

The brothers face a list of charges that include, malice murder, felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault including assault on a police officer, criminal intent to commit home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Back in May, a Decatur County jury determined there was enough evidence in the case to try the two men.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said both men have been indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in Decatur and Seminole counties.

The South Georgia District Attorney’s Office said both men have been denied bond and the DA’s office is hoping for a trial in August.

