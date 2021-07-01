Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

‘My heart’s broken’: Capt. Bedwell’s wife opens up 4 months after his death

Katherine and Justin.
Katherine and Justin.(source: Bedwell Family)
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been almost four months since Katherine Bedwell lost Justin Bedwell, her beloved husband of two years after an officer-involved shooting in spring.

Decatur Co. deputy dies following Saturday shooting

“My heart’s completely broken,” said Katherine.

Katherine Bedwell
Katherine Bedwell(source: WALB)

Justin’s last words to her as he headed off to work were, “I love you.”

“Puts on his wedding ring and he sticks it in my face, he said everybody’s gonna know how proud I am to call you my wife,” said Katherine.

Hours later, Justin was shot in the line of duty and later died, turning Katherine’s and her daughter Maddie’s lives upside down.

Katherine, Maddie and Justin.
Katherine, Maddie and Justin.(source: Bedwell Family)

“It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t pick up the phone to call him, send a text,” said Katherine.

She said she still has his phone service turned on.

The tragedy claimed Justin and Katherine’s opportunity to have a son. She opened up about what the future looked like for their growing family and said “we were in the process of talking about adopting a little boy.”

Katherine believes higher powers were at work during his final week on earth as he was extra attentive to her and Maddie then.

“I tell myself for peace that God was preparing me,” said Katherine.

Recently, the family was in Florida at Disney World to honor Justin, the biggest Star Wars fan in Katherine’s life.

“Maddie and I actually built a droid on Father’s Day at Disney World. We rode the Millennium Falcon ride in his honor. Darth Vader was his favorite. He came out and I, of course, a few tears fell. I don’t know if I’ll ever watch (a Star Wars film) again,” said Katherine.

Katherine said she couldn’t be more thankful for the support from the law enforcement family, the community around her and so many others. She said it keeps the stories and memories of her husband alive and around her.

“We want to hear stories, we want to see pictures, we want to see the good things,” said Katherine.

Katherine wants everyone to know that Justin was the perfect husband to her and the “best buddy” and father figure to Maddie.

“I’d give anything to have just five more minutes (with him),” she said.

This is the first sit-down interview, with any media outlet, Katherine has done since her husband’s death. You can watch the full interview below.

Troy and Brad Phillips are being held in the Crisp County Jail, charged in connection to Justin’s death.

Troy and Brad Phillips
Troy and Brad Phillips(source: WALB)

Bedwell died shortly after being involved in a shooting back in February.

The brothers face a list of charges that include, malice murder, felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault including assault on a police officer, criminal intent to commit home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Back in May, a Decatur County jury determined there was enough evidence in the case to try the two men.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said both men have been indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault in Decatur and Seminole counties.

The South Georgia District Attorney’s Office said both men have been denied bond and the DA’s office is hoping for a trial in August.

More coverage following the death of Decatur County Capt. Justin Bedwell
‘I get chill bumps’: Decatur Co. leaders give condolences to fallen sheriff’s office captain
‘He changed my life’: Hundreds line the street as Capt. Justin Bedwell is brought home
Funeral services held for Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office captain
Late Captain Justin Bedwell recognized with medal of honor

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies

Latest News

Earle May Boat Basin
Bainbridge ready for July 4th celebration
WALB
Brand New Splash Park will be Coming Soon
WALB
Film camps teaches and prepares students for film industry jobs
WALB
Albany Dougherty Youth Unit teaches summer campers CPR