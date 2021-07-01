Moody AFB airman’s death still under investigation, airman identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moody Air Force Base airman that died on June 28 has been identified, according to a release from the base.

Master Sgt. Monica Gonzales was identified as that airman.

“The Flying Tigers are a family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us,” said Col. Russell P. Cook, 23d Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Monica’s family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”

Gonzales was assigned to the 23d Wing.

The release states her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.