Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Moody AFB airman’s death still under investigation, airman identified

Master Sgt. Monica Gonzales from the 23d Security Forces Squadron died on June 28.
Master Sgt. Monica Gonzales from the 23d Security Forces Squadron died on June 28.(Moody Air Force Base)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Moody Air Force Base airman that died on June 28 has been identified, according to a release from the base.

Master Sgt. Monica Gonzales was identified as that airman.

“The Flying Tigers are a family and the loss of one of our own affects all of us,” said Col. Russell P. Cook, 23d Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Monica’s family, friends and wingmen impacted during this difficult time.”

Gonzales was assigned to the 23d Wing.

The release states her death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The heavy law enforcement presence is on Highway 82, near County Line Road.
GBI investigating Worth Co. deputy-involved shooting
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends
King and Blount
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat

Latest News

The City of Camilla is creating a brand new splash park. (Source: WALB)
Camilla to make a splash with new park
Georgia, government, capitol, state, generic
New Ga. laws went into effect today. Here’s what hit the state lawbooks.
VLPRA July 4th fireworks show in 2020.
VLPRA gears up for 4th of July Fireworks show
The Soulful Sunday event will be at the Albany Civic Center. (Source: WALB)
‘Soulful Sunday’ coming to the Good Life City