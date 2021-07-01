Heat safety key to fun Fourth of July weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Whether you’re going out or staying in town this weekend, it’s important to remember to take care of your health.

The Dougherty County Coroner’s Office said high temperatures can lead to death for some of the more vulnerable populations.

Holidays like the Fourth of July can sometimes be a busier time for the coroner’s office.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler encouraged people to stay safe, hydrated and check on their loved ones.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said heat safety is important on the Fourth of July. (WALB)

Fowler said it’s important to check on people who are older or more vulnerable when temperatures go up. Some aren’t able to make it out to celebrations and may be stuck in a hot home.

“Check on them. A lot of times, we’ve had people die that didn’t have the proper air condition unit. A lot of elders don’t have air conditioning units,” he said.

Holidays and high temps can also lead to people forgetting the basics like drinking water.

For those who are out this weekend, Fowler said it’s important to drink water before you get into the sun.

He also pressed for safety when handling fireworks.

