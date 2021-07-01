GBI investigating Worth Co. officer-involved shooting
Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 82, near County Line Road
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been tapped to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Worth County.
There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 82, near County Line Road.
The GBI said the scene is still active.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.
This is a developing story. WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene and we are working to learn more.
