Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

GBI investigating Worth Co. officer-involved shooting

Heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 82, near County Line Road
The heavy law enforcement presence is on Highway 82, near County Line Road.
The heavy law enforcement presence is on Highway 82, near County Line Road.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been tapped to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Worth County.

There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Highway 82, near County Line Road.

The GBI said the scene is still active.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate.

This is a developing story. WALB News 10 has a reporter at the scene and we are working to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
King and Blount
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends

Latest News

WALB
Bainbridge ready for July 4th celebration
WALB
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
WALB
Avoid Burn Injuries During Fourth of July Celebrations
WALB
‘My heart’s broken’: Capt. Bedwell’s wife opens up 4 months after his death