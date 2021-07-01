GBI arrests Bainbridge Public Safety officer

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge Public Safety officer was arrested Thursday on family violence charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Brandon Register, 22, was charged with simple battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence) and taken to the Decatur County Jail.

The GBI said on June 20, it was requested by Bainbridge Public Safety to investigate a family violence incident involving Register while he was off-duty.

He resigned from the department after his arrest, according to the GBI.

The agency said the investigation remains active.

