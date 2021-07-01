Ask the Expert
Wettest Friday, drier by this Weekend
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rain chances fall back to the scattered side Today. Tomorrow widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected by afternoon. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances are then forecast to ease north to south this weekend. Seasonable start to next week with more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Watching the Tropics after.

