Colquitt Co. commissioner recognized with distinguished citizen medal

Good News
Good News(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County District 5 County Commissioner Paul Nagy was recently presented with the Distinguished Citizen Medal by the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Board Of Commissioners also sent best wishes as he prepares to retire.

“We are so very proud of you Lt. Col. and also wish you the very best on your retirement,” commissioners said.

Congratulations, District 5! Our very own District 5 County Commissioner Paul Nagy was presented with the Distinguished...

Posted by Colquitt County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

