Colquitt Co. commissioner recognized with distinguished citizen medal

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt County District 5 County Commissioner Paul Nagy was recently presented with the Distinguished Citizen Medal by the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The Board Of Commissioners also sent best wishes as he prepares to retire.

“We are so very proud of you Lt. Col. and also wish you the very best on your retirement,” commissioners said.

