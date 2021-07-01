Ask the Expert
Camilla to make a splash with new park

The City of Camilla is creating a brand new splash park. (Source: WALB)
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Camilla is creating a brand new splash park.

This is the first-ever splash park to be placed in the city and it’s been long overdue, according to the city council.

This new splash park will not only have water to cool off at but it will also have a picnic pavilion and bathroom.

The splash park will be on Oakland Avenue.

Camilla City Council members spent over $800,000 to make this happen.

City Manager Steve Sykes talked about why they pushed to make this happen.

“There was a swimming pool here years ago that was closed for safety concerns. So, this will something new for the citizens of Camilla to come out and enjoy,” Sykes said.

The splash park will be complete and ready to go in October of this year.

Summer 2022 will be the year for Camilla to finally cool off in peace.

