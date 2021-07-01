Bainbridge ready for July 4th celebration

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge leaders are gearing up for a 20-minute-long fireworks celebration this weekend during the Star Spangled Flint July 4th event this Sunday.

It will be held at the Earle May Boat Basin.

Organizers said there will be beer vendors, live music, activities for kids and more.

“The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9:45 p.m. when fireworks will start. We have the best fireworks show in Southwest Georgia. So we hope everyone comes out and joins us for an amazing 4th of July celebration,” said Randee Eubanks, the Bainbridge special events coordinator.

Randee Eubanks (source: WALB)

Last year they only had a drive-in fireworks show because of the pandemic. This year, things will be going back to normal.

Organizers sayidcoolers are not allowed.

The event and parking are free.

