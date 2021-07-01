Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Bainbridge ready for July 4th celebration

Earle May Boat Basin
Earle May Boat Basin(source: WALB)
By Bobby Poitevint
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge leaders are gearing up for a 20-minute-long fireworks celebration this weekend during the Star Spangled Flint July 4th event this Sunday.

It will be held at the Earle May Boat Basin.

Organizers said there will be beer vendors, live music, activities for kids and more.

“The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9:45 p.m. when fireworks will start. We have the best fireworks show in Southwest Georgia. So we hope everyone comes out and joins us for an amazing 4th of July celebration,” said Randee Eubanks, the Bainbridge special events coordinator.

Randee Eubanks
Randee Eubanks(source: WALB)

Last year they only had a drive-in fireworks show because of the pandemic. This year, things will be going back to normal.

Organizers sayidcoolers are not allowed.

The event and parking are free.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies

Latest News

Katherine and Justin.
‘My heart’s broken’: Capt. Bedwell’s wife opens up 4 months after his death
WALB
Brand New Splash Park will be Coming Soon
WALB
Film camps teaches and prepares students for film industry jobs
WALB
Albany Dougherty Youth Unit teaches summer campers CPR