Albany Civil Rights Institute gets $10K contribution

The Albany Civil Rights Institute is a nonprofit organization in downtown Albany. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Molson Coors Beverage Company Albany Brewery announced a $10,000 contribution to support the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

The contribution is part of a renewed $1.5 million dedicated to organizations supporting Black, indigenous and people of color communities, fighting racial inequality and driving social change in the United States and Canada.

The donations follow an equal contribution in 2020, bringing the company’s cumulative gift to $3 million.

