Valdosta City Schools: students will have assigned seating, masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school for the 2021-2022 academic year Tuesday afternoon.

The updated guidance said that all learning will be face-to-face for the new school year, and the schools will be disinfected on a regular basis.

Serving lines will be opened in all schools, and students will resume eating in the cafeteria. Breakfast will continue to be “grab and go.”

All students will have assigned seating and masks will be optional. Buses will continue to be disinfected regularly.

While school visitors will be allowed, masks will be optional and virtual conferencing will continue to be available.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout all facilities and buses in the school district.

