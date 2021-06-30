Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools: students will have assigned seating, masks optional for 2021-2022 school year

Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school for the 2021-2022...
Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school for the 2021-2022 academic year Tuesday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga (WCTV) - Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school for the 2021-2022 academic year Tuesday afternoon.

The updated guidance said that all learning will be face-to-face for the new school year, and the schools will be disinfected on a regular basis.

Serving lines will be opened in all schools, and students will resume eating in the cafeteria. Breakfast will continue to be “grab and go.”

All students will have assigned seating and masks will be optional. Buses will continue to be disinfected regularly.

While school visitors will be allowed, masks will be optional and virtual conferencing will continue to be available.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout all facilities and buses in the school district.

Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school 2021-2022 academic year...
Valdosta City Schools released an updated plan for returning to school 2021-2022 academic year Tuesday afternoon.(WCTV)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies
Human trafficking is something that continues to happen across the globe and even here in the...
‘Albany, itself, is a hub’: A deeper look into human trafficking

Latest News

Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
WALB
Eliminating Porch Pests During the Summer
Preventing Accidental Fires in your Home
Preventing Accidental Fires in your Home
WALB
DOCO law enforcement talk community relations at ASU
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat
‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat