Sylvester police searching for wanted shoplifting suspect

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is looking for a man wanted for shoplifting, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police said on Monday, around 10:45 a.m., Zontavius Farley entered Walmart and stole a 1600w amp kit.

Security cameras captured Farley leaving in a red GMC Yukon with large rims, displaying a Georgia tag of RYY8652.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Farley is asked to contact the Sylvester Police Department at (229)-776-8500.

