Sylvester police searching for wanted shoplifting suspect
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is looking for a man wanted for shoplifting, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Police said on Monday, around 10:45 a.m., Zontavius Farley entered Walmart and stole a 1600w amp kit.
Security cameras captured Farley leaving in a red GMC Yukon with large rims, displaying a Georgia tag of RYY8652.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Farley is asked to contact the Sylvester Police Department at (229)-776-8500.
