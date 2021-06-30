Ask the Expert
Sylvester police searching for wanted shoplifting suspect

Zontavius Farley, Sylvester shoplifting suspect
Zontavius Farley, Sylvester shoplifting suspect(Sylvester Police Department)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is looking for a man wanted for shoplifting, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Police said on Monday, around 10:45 a.m., Zontavius Farley entered Walmart and stole a 1600w amp kit.

Security cameras captured Farley leaving in a red GMC Yukon with large rims, displaying a Georgia tag of RYY8652.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Farley is asked to contact the Sylvester Police Department at (229)-776-8500.

Posted by Sylvester Police Department on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

