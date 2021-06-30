Rainy through the holiday weekend

Remnants of Danny are long gone however rainy conditions continue into and through the holiday weekend.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved west-northwest across SGA Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few storms were strong to severe with frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rain. Storms have weakened however rain lingers gradually ending before midnight.

Look for this unsettled weather pattern to dominate as a cold front slides into the region and stalls. Prepare for shelter in the event your holiday activities are outdoors. There’ll be periods of heavy rain, isolated severe storms and along the Gulf coast dangerous rip currents..

Along with beneficial rain we get a break from the summer heat. Highs drop into the 80s while lows hold in the low to mid 70s.

In the tropics, two areas of disturbed weather are watched in the eastern Atlantic. One potentially tracks toward the Caribbean and the other toward the Bahamas. Definitely something to watch in the coming days.

