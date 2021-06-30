Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Rainy likely into the holiday weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms covering SGA. Although a few storms were strong none severe. Rain gradually ends for a mostly cloudy, warm and muggy night.

Look for the next round of showers and storms Thursday. Once again widely scattered through the afternoon into early evening. We’ve got more rain ahead as a cold front slides into the region. Wetter weather continues Friday and Saturday with periods of heavy rain, isolated severe storms and along the Gulf coast dangerous rip currents. Potentially not as wet Sunday depending on how far south the front moves. It’ll sink across SGA with rain chances holding but not a washout. Rain chances extend into next week.

The tropics are heating up again. Post Tropical Disturbance #5 is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa by the end of the week. The projected track moves into the Caribbean where it may encounter land interaction and weakening steering currents which results in more uncertainty. We’re watching and you stay prepared.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies

Latest News

Rainy weather for the holiday period
Rainy weather into the holiday period
Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather