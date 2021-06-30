Rainy likely into the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An active afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms covering SGA. Although a few storms were strong none severe. Rain gradually ends for a mostly cloudy, warm and muggy night.

Look for the next round of showers and storms Thursday. Once again widely scattered through the afternoon into early evening. We’ve got more rain ahead as a cold front slides into the region. Wetter weather continues Friday and Saturday with periods of heavy rain, isolated severe storms and along the Gulf coast dangerous rip currents. Potentially not as wet Sunday depending on how far south the front moves. It’ll sink across SGA with rain chances holding but not a washout. Rain chances extend into next week.

The tropics are heating up again. Post Tropical Disturbance #5 is expected to become Tropical Storm Elsa by the end of the week. The projected track moves into the Caribbean where it may encounter land interaction and weakening steering currents which results in more uncertainty. We’re watching and you stay prepared.

