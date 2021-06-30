Radium Springs may allow some swimming again...one day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Radium Springs is one of Georgia’s natural wonders. But for some, it’s a place of childhood memories and summer fun.

We’ve heard your questions about whether swimming will ever be allowed at the springs again and found some answers.

“We could hold our breath for a long time and we would go down into the boil and hold our breath and swim down and bring a rock back up or whatever. And she, still to this day, has a rock on the shelf in her office at her home,” said long-time Albany resident Marilyn Gibson.

Marilyn Gibson used to swim in the springs as a kid.

She’s talking about her cousin, who played with her and her brothers in the Spring growing up.

Gibson’s got tons of stories, like racing her nearsighted mom to the island.

“I would wait until she got to about 3/4th of the way there, then I would dive off and swim underwater and beat her there,” she said.

The road to renovation is a long one, informed Dougherty County Project Engineer, Jeremy Brown.

“Swimming is something people have been asking about for a while but there are a lot of working parts that have to be addressed. One would be to get an agreement through DNR,” said Brown.

He said the Department of Natural Resources decides if swimming is allowed. Then, the county would have to vote to allow it.

“If that was addressed, there’s a lot of liability issues that you would have to make sure you’re taking care of,” said Brown.

The water is being cleared in a multiphase process of the invasive plant, Hydrilla. The bridge that controls water levels is also being fixed.

If approved, swimming could still be limited.

“It wouldn’t be a full-time event even if it was allowed just due to the different drought conditions that we have.”

Something is still better than nothing according to Gibson.

“My entire family is so excited and so pumped about the possibility of radium reopening even if it’s only limited,” she said.

If swimming returns to the Springs, Brown says it would be in about two to three years.

