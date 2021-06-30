Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County’s largest industrial employer is expanding and bringing over a hundred new jobs with it.

Woodgrain will invest $10 million in expanding its millwork manufacturing operations in Leesburg, which will create 150 additional jobs in southwest Georgia, according to an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

“I want to thank Woodgrain for continuing to create jobs and opportunities not only for the hardworking Georgians of Lee County but across the state,” Kemp said. “Their commitment to creating manufacturing and distribution jobs in the Peach State is a testament to the pro-business environment companies find here in Georgia and to the highly skilled pipeline of talent in our state.”

Woodgrain has been a family-owned and operated business for over 60 years.

Kemp’s office said Woodgrain has become one of the largest millwork operators in the world, and also maintains manufacturing operations in Lee and Sumter counties and a distribution facility in Gwinnett County.

“This expansion is a key component of our mission to leverage our vertical integration to deliver premier service and customer-driven millwork solutions,” Cole Wilkinson, plant manager at Woodgrain Millwork, said. “As a proud member of the Lee County community for over 25 years, we look forward to the opportunities this expansion will provide for members of our communities in southwest Georgia.”

Because of increased product demand, the company will expand its current facility at 471 U.S. Highway 82 West in Leesburg by 156,000 square feet.

Kemp’s office said expanded operations are expected to begin in 2022.

New positions will include production, management and maintenance careers.

“The Lee County economic development team and Gov. Kemp’s team did great work to bring this project to fruition,” Billy Mathis, Lee County Board of Commissioners chairman, said. “We look forward to working with Woodgrain to bring 150 new jobs to Lee County.”

For more information on job openings, click here. For more information on Woodgrain, click here.

