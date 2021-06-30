‘I will defend myself’: DOCO probate judge reveals her side behind alleged terroristic threat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -For the first time, we’re hearing Judge Leisa Blount’s side of the story after she was arrested in March.

According to a warrant, she threatened to shoot a man in front of three people.

She faces terroristic threats and violation of oath charges.

Judge Blount and her two attorneys deny all charges and hope the case drops.

”There’s nothing in the facts of this case that suggests that Judge Blount has done anything wrong,” One of her attorneys, Pete Donaldson, said.

Blount and Donaldson (source: WALB)

On Monday, her legal team filed a motion in Dougherty County Superior Court to make a statement to a grand jury if one hears the criminal warrant or criminal charges.

“Whatever the facts are in the case, just do not go to the level of a terroristic threat or any other type of threat,” her other legal representative, Maurice King Jr. said.

In the motion, Blount said as a sexual assault survivor, she was afraid for her safety after a county employee entered the probate court multiple times, after having no work-related business in the room.

She said this happened several times over a few weeks and it would leave the two of them together, alone after hours.

In court documents, she said she was “frightened” by his behavior and presence in the courtroom.

After reporting the incidents to facilities management and feeling she was getting nowhere, she had talks with county officials and law enforcement about having a gun with her in the courtroom to defend herself if needed.

After reporting the incidents to facilities management and feeling she was getting nowhere, she had talks with county officials and law enforcement about having a gun with her in the courtroom, to "defend myself" if needed.

She claims she never threatened anyone, never brought a gun to the courtroom, and that particular employee was not in the room when those talks were being held.

”How that got out and how that got interpreted as a threat, I can’t tell you,” Donaldson added.

They are not pursuing a civil case or money but only justice, clarity of facts, and clearing of her name and reputation.

Judge Blount did not make a statement during the press conference but only to thank the media for their attendance.

Dougherty County leaders told us Judge Blount continues to serve as probate judge.

Judge Blount also testified in front of the Judicial Qualifications Commission.

According to the motion, they ruled disciplinary action is not warranted at this time.

Read the full motion below:

