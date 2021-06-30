Ask the Expert
Wetter and Cooler
By Chris Zelman
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected by this afternoon. After tomorrow the rain chances will only build with the potential of heavy rain this weekend because of a stalled front. Temperatures will cool from near 90 to the middle 80s. Morning lows may also come down some early next week closer to 70. Rain chances will ease back some by then allowing highs to return towards 90.

Chris Zelman

Rainy through the holiday weekend
