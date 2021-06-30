Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Film camps teaches and prepares students for film industry jobs

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Creating the next generation of filmmakers, that’s the goal Brooks County schools, the county’s Boys & Girls Club, and Philanthrofilms, hope to accomplish with a new summer camp program.

Twelve students got the chance to learn what it takes to make a movie.

“My favorite part of this camp was learning how to be behind the camera and learning about different parts of the scenes,” said Jada Mobley, an incoming freshman at Brooks High School.

She says this experience has been a blessing and she learned more than expected.

“I aspire to be someone who in the future wants to teach younger kids about my experience or open up my own film building one day,” said Mobley.

For one month, the Brooks County Boys & Girls Club was turned into a film studio.

Philanthrofilms’s co-founder Honnie Korngold says the students learned all the basics.

Handling a camera, writing scripts, lighting, and more.

They got hands-on experience with $100,000 worth of equipment.

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.(WALB)

“Our goal is that they will have a hunger to learn more so they can flow right into being able to work in the film industry in our own state here in Georgia,” said Korngold.

They put their skills to the test on their last day of camp with their own movie.

Stephen Levi Johnson is the director of the film camp.

He hopes to bring more production to the area and teach others about the industry.

“These students, hearing their response to film coming to Georgia.. or watching them when you give them a job and show them this is how film works, they get so excited about all of it,” said Johnson.

The students come from different backgrounds knowing little to nothing about film.

But have one thing in common...they want to learn how to make movies.

The program is free for students and funded by the 21st Century grant from the Department of Education.

Philanthrofilms is currently working on building a sound stage and bringing post-production facilities to Brooks County.

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.
Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club.(WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn
Lee County
Lee Co.’s largest industrial employer expands, bringing more jobs
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies

Latest News

Lowndes Co. received StormReady renewal certification.
National Weather Service certifies Lowndes Co. as ‘StormReady’
An Albany man with a “lengthy criminal history on various gun and drug charges” was convicted...
Albany man convicted on federal drug, gun charges
Gov. Brian Kemp during a March 5, 2020 press conference, declaring a state of emergency for...
Kemp signs executive orders to continue COVID-19 recovery efforts as State of Emergency ends
Tawanna Maples, owner of Cardiac Heroes Mobile CPR, going over the steps of CPR.
Albany Dougherty Youth Unit teaches summer campers CPR