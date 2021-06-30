Film camps teaches and prepares students for film industry jobs

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - Creating the next generation of filmmakers, that’s the goal Brooks County schools, the county’s Boys & Girls Club, and Philanthrofilms, hope to accomplish with a new summer camp program.

Twelve students got the chance to learn what it takes to make a movie.

“My favorite part of this camp was learning how to be behind the camera and learning about different parts of the scenes,” said Jada Mobley, an incoming freshman at Brooks High School.

She says this experience has been a blessing and she learned more than expected.

“I aspire to be someone who in the future wants to teach younger kids about my experience or open up my own film building one day,” said Mobley.

For one month, the Brooks County Boys & Girls Club was turned into a film studio.

Philanthrofilms’s co-founder Honnie Korngold says the students learned all the basics.

Handling a camera, writing scripts, lighting, and more.

They got hands-on experience with $100,000 worth of equipment.

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club. (WALB)

“Our goal is that they will have a hunger to learn more so they can flow right into being able to work in the film industry in our own state here in Georgia,” said Korngold.

They put their skills to the test on their last day of camp with their own movie.

Stephen Levi Johnson is the director of the film camp.

He hopes to bring more production to the area and teach others about the industry.

“These students, hearing their response to film coming to Georgia.. or watching them when you give them a job and show them this is how film works, they get so excited about all of it,” said Johnson.

The students come from different backgrounds knowing little to nothing about film.

But have one thing in common...they want to learn how to make movies.

The program is free for students and funded by the 21st Century grant from the Department of Education.

Philanthrofilms is currently working on building a sound stage and bringing post-production facilities to Brooks County.

Film Summer Camp in Brooks County's Boys and Girls Club. (WALB)

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.