East Albany gets new privatized high-tech trash service

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week, Albany’s Eastside will have new, high-tech trash collection.

The contract for trash services was awarded to local company Express Disposal and subcontractor Legacy C+C.

The contractor said they’re so excited to be providing jobs and service to the people of Albany, and they’re using technology to make sure that service is as efficient as possible.

Jason Wiggins is the owner of Express Disposal.
Jason Wiggins is the owner of Express Disposal.

“We’re local so that’s really exciting for us that we’re going to have the opportunity to pick up the garbage for our citizens and our customers,” said Jason Wiggins, owner of Express Disposal.

Express Disposal is part of Concrete Enterprises.

Customers will get new trash cans and Wiggins said they will have tracking technology.

“We have chips in all of our cans so we know where the cans are and we know when they’re being picked up,” he explained.

Marvin Laster owns the subcontractor company Legacy C+C. He said that efficiency translates into savings for the city.

Marivin Laster is the owner of Legacy C+C.
Marivin Laster is the owner of Legacy C+C.

“They’re estimated to save $500,000 to $800,000 a year. How to utilize those funds is totally up to them but we’re excited to be a part of this new endeavor as we venture forward with the city to make Albany a safe place to live, grow, stay, and [play/pray].”

The city also saves money on new trucks and equipment.

They’ll have several thousand more stops now that east Albany is on the route. He wants people to contact the city with questions about the change.

“We’re taking on 10,000 more customers on the eastside, that was the contract awarded to us,” said Wiggins. He also said that if you have any concerns to call 311.

