Dougherty Co. rehabilitation home under investigation following neighbor complaints

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County resident said his group home neighbors are a nuisance and something has got to be done about it. He also claimed they may be operating as a business illegally.

Paul Murray followed up on a complaint he made to the county commission back in March on Monday.

WALB News 10 found out if this is a case of county violations or neighbors who can’t see eye to eye.

The address for the home is for a company called ResCare. It’s for rehabilitative services. After following up on this issue with the parent company, the city and the county found that it does not have a certificate to operate as a business.

Rescare community facility is currently being investigated by Code Enforcement for not having an occupational tax certificate and potentially operating as a business despite that.

Murray, a resident in the Radium Springs neighborhood, said he’s been trying to get issues with the property addressed for months.

“There were cars parked all over the front yard yesterday, even after the commission meeting,” he said.

Murray said the cars are partially obstructing his driveway. Murray has a document he said is from the Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) highlighting complaints filed against the location dating back years. WALB News 10 couldn’t confirm this with DCPD in time for this story.

Dougherty County resident Paul Murray claims a group home is a nuisance neighbor. (WALB)

The business will get a fine if code enforcement determines that it is operating as a business without the proper license. WALB News 10 found out ResCare has applied for one in the past four years but didn’t receive one.

“This is a group behavioral home. It is working as a commercial business. It has a sign that’s advertising for employees right sitting in the front yard,” said Murray.

The Dougherty County Community Residence Requirements ordinance states that “no person shall operate a community residence unless he holds a valid occupation tax certificate.”

County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he understands Murray’s frustration and that this situation may point to a larger issue.

“Are we actually getting any value from the city in the current iteration of services that we’re paying for,” Cohilas said.

The city handles code enforcement for the county.

County Attorney Spencer Lee said he’ll gather information on the property for discussion at the next meeting. That discussion is planned for the next work session on July 12.

The parent company Brightspring Health Services provided a statement that said in part: “Our mission supports people with disabilities living as independently as possible in community-based settings with the same rights and opportunities that any of their neighbors enjoy.”

