DOCO law enforcement talk community relations at ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Representation from Albany Police, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, Dougherty County Police, Albany State University (ASU) Police, Albany Tech Police, and the Dougherty County District Attorney were all part of a Police Community Relations Workshop at ASU.

These officials took the hot seat on some hot topics Tuesday night.

During part of the event, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said, “police and community are not different. They’re one and the same. So the simplest form of community policing is a neighborhood watch.”

”What efforts are in place by the district attorney to make sure that the wrong people are not sent to jail,” moderator Ken Singleton asked District Attorney Greg Edwards.

”I tell myself, I tell my prosecutors that work in my office that we should make sure that we’re all doing the right thing based on facts, based on law, and make sure we’re always doing the right thing,” Edwards replied.

Singleton asked the panel of seven ”what can local leaders do about addressing black-on-black crimes in Albany and surrounding cities?”

”We’re not gonna arrest our way out of the problem. Where we need help from the leaders are intervention and prevention,” Persley responded.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul weighed in on how his department handles national law enforcement issues.

”When we see these things go on across the country, the first thing we do is get with our training division and say how does Georgia law apply to what just happened. For example, the chokehold in Minnesota with George Floyd, we don’t train on chokeholds. I’m in my 39th year and we’ve never trained on chokeholds in Georgia that I’m aware of.”

The workshop was filled with a variety of other questions and attended by in-person and virtual attendees.

The workshop was free and open to the public.

