DCSS ‘Race to Learn’ program continues to rise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County students are breaking records as more than 7,000 of them signed up for the “Race To Learn” program.

This is all according to Dougherty County School System (DCSS) superintendent, Kenneth Dyer. Usually, only around 1,500 students are involved.

They typically offer summer school to get students’ credits up, but this year, DCSS wanted to switch things up.

Since so many students signed up, the program is spread out at each school in Dougherty County.

The time of this program is from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m., and they also serve breakfast and lunch.

They have three different sessions throughout the summer. The first was last month, which focused on academics.

Currently, they’re doing fun activities and for July, they’ll split the two.

The students’ eagerness comes after a year of virtual learning.

Dougherty County School System Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said it’s technically not too late for students to get into the program. (WALB)

“I think this is an opportunity to provide kids, students with additional time for instruction. Social and emotional support which is a part of our program as well as enrichment activities, the fun activities that they’ve come to enjoy,” said Dyer.

Dyer said it’s technically not too late to get in the program.

He wants all students to be prepared for full, in-person classes this fall.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.