Cordele thrift store, community helps homeless man get a new leg

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A homeless man now has a new leg after a thrift store, and the Cordele community raised money to make it happen.

“What started as a night of what else could go wrong soon became the journey to get right,” Holder Mathis said after getting a new leg.

Holder Mathis isn't from Cordele but he said this is now a new home and family for him after...
The Hand of Hope said they put a jar on their counter to help Mathis get a new leg. So much money was donated to the jar that they decided to create a GoFundMe.

Mathis said this couldn’t have happened without the community going above and beyond.

“How long do I have here and she said these words to me, ‘you came in a wheelchair but you’re going to leave out walking’,” said Mathis.

The Hand of Hope has been Mathis’ home for two years.

The thrift store helps out, not only with vintage apparel but also with people who don’t have a home.

Diabetes and gangrene caused Mathis to lose his leg.

“We are here to be the hands and feet of Jesus. That is our goal to help the community in need and there is no need too big, no need too small. So when people come to our doors and we see a need, we try to do whatever to fulfill that need,” said operations manager of Hand of Hope, Joseph Reid.

Operations Manager of Hand of Hope, Joseph Reid said they ended up raising $5,000 to get Holder...
Reid said they ended up raising $5,000 and they’re not even a funded organization.

He said this was truly done by the community of Cordele.

Mathis isn’t from Cordele but he says this is now a new home and family for him.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

