City of Valdosta issues boil water advisory

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is issuing this advisory because of a 12-inch water main break in the 3000 Block of North Oak Street Extension that happened on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, crews were able to isolate and drain a section of the water main in order to start making necessary repairs. This caused some water customers to lose their water supply, according to the city.

The repair was completed around noon. Crews will now work to reopen valves and flush hydrants. The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution, there is the potential a health hazard may exist because of microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure, according to the city.

Valdosta Boil Water Advisory (City of Valdosta)

The areas affected include:

Breckendrive Drive

Princeton Lane

Cambridge Drive

Wesley Road

Sussex Drive

Britain Drive

Brandon Drive

Bellhaven Drive

Breckland Drive

Staten Crossing Apartments

Allison Drive

Jennifer Circle

Clark Circle

Oak Garden Drive

The city said in order to protect the public from a potential health hazard, customers that have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking or preparing food.

To properly boil tap water for use, customers should:

Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container

Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil

Remove the water from the heat source and allow it to cool before use

During a boil water advisory, the CDC recommends that boiled tap water or bottled water be used for the following:

Drinking

Brushing teeth

Washing food and preparing food and baby formula

Making ice

Drinking water for pets

Other activities such as clothes washing, dishwashing and other uses can be done without boiling tap water if done properly. You can find the complete CDC guide here.

The advisory is in effect until the City of Valdosta has done the appropriate testing to be confident that there is no longer a public health concern.

Customers will be notified immediately when the advisory is lifted. Once the advisory is lifted, residents should flush all faucets for a minimum of two minutes before using them for drinking or food preparation.

