Atlanta mayor: 2 officers ambushed, 1 wounded; suspect dead

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — UPDATE: Authorities say two Atlanta police officers responding to reports of gunfire in one of the city’s most famous neighborhoods have been ambushed, leaving one of them shot and wounded and a suspect dead.

Deputy Atlanta Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said the officers went Wednesday into an apartment building to investigate reports of shots in the bustling Midtown area. He says they were immediately met with gunfire and returned fire, killing one suspect.

Authorities say the wounded officer is in stable condition at a hospital and is talking with fellow officers and family. The officer and the suspect were not immediately identified.

Authorities say an Atlanta police officer has been shot in a busy commercial district, drawing a large law enforcement presence to the area.

An Atlanta police spokesman, Officer C.J. Johnson, said the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the busy Midtown area. Police are asking people to avoid a portion of Peachtree Street, a major thoroughfare in the heart of the city.

A concierge at an area apartment building, Patrick Walker, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he heard a barrage of gunshots. He said he saw an officer being carried away after the shooting, bleeding badly.

There were no immediate details on the officer’s condition and details remained sketchy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

