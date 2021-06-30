ASU summer enrichment program extends deadline

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You can still sign up for Albany State University’s Youth Enrichment Summer Program.

They extended registration.

The camp has a variety of sports activities for students, including basketball and swimming.

Project Director Robert Skinner said there’s still space for those latecomers.

“Our president has been very gracious. She’s allowed us to go beyond our normal date of July 2 to July 16. So, we will be taking approximately 15 to 20 more students,” he said.

The camp also has educational classes for ages 8- 15, each day.

