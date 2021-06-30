Albany man convicted on federal drug, gun charges

Ask the Expert
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man with a “lengthy criminal history on various gun and drug charges” was convicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a release.

Robert Scott Kennedy, 37, was found guilty on one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a three day trial in Albany federal court.

Kennedy is facing a mandatory minimum of five years up to life in prison, the release states.

Sentencing has not been set.

“Armed criminals who continually disregard the law and disrupt the safety and peace of our communities will face the possibility of federal prosecution,” said Peter Leary, acting U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold repeat criminals accountable and bring them to justice.”

Kennedy was taken into custody on August 21, 2020, on multiple outstanding arrest warrants, according to court documents.

He was found in possession of a .40 caliber Glock 23 pistol and a distribution amount of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Kennedy also swallowed some of the heroin and needed medical attention.

“Kennedy has a significant criminal history including felony convictions for burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and obstruction of an officer,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said in the release.

