Albany Dougherty Youth Unit teaches summer campers CPR

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Dougherty Youth Unit’s summer camp is ending with one last lesson about CPR.

Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Terron Hayes said this camp helps kids build relationships and friendships with law enforcement.

“We come together to provide resources and outlets for youth in this community to keep them out of gangs, crime, violence and keep them away from drugs as best we can,” said Hayes.

It also empowers them to help in their community if needed by knowing CPR.

“That’s big for us. We have a lot of youth in our community that suffer from different types of illnesses and situations where they may need some type of resuscitative support, but if you don’t know it, you can’t give it,” said Hayes.

Cardiac Heroes Mobile CPR Owner Tawanna Maples taught kids the skill. She's hopeful they now have the confidence to use it.

Tawanna Maples, owner of Cardiac Heroes Mobile CPR, taught kids the skill.

She’s hopeful they now have the confidence to use it.

“As they were performing CPR and I didn’t really have to say anything. To me, (it) registered in their heads. You know, 30 compressions and two rescue breaths and if they can do that and they can save someone’s life that makes my day,” said Maples.

Karlie Hayes went to this camp as a child and now volunteers.

She said the camp helped her learn right from wrong and she’s hoping it can do even more for new campers.

“To become successful in their life and help them with internal life skills or whenever they come up to something say, ‘oh, I learned this in camp, and I know how to save this person, or I know how to do this.’ I know which issues are right from wrong,” said Hayes.

They hope the kids have fun, make friends and learn new things at the camp.

This camp wraps up in two days.

For more information about the camp, call Capt. Ted Thomas at (229) 854-2022 or (229) 302-3638.

