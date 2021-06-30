Ask the Expert
AFD confirms two house fires on Cordele Road were started by arson

$10,000 dollars is up for grabs for anyone who can give information about how two homes were...
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A $10,000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who can give information about how two homes were set on fire.

Both house fires were a few months ago, the abandoned house fire was in April and the vacant house fire was in May. They’re right by each other as well.

Albany Fire Investigators said both of these fires were intentionally set since nobody had the...
An abandoned home that was set on fire in April
Albany Fire Investigator Sam Harris said both of these fires were intentionally set since nobody had the right to be in them. It’s not clear if the two fires are linked.

He detailed how they were able to determine it was arson for one of the fires.

Albany Fire investigator Sam Harris said they were able to determine that these were arson fires
“It appears to be someone had taken residence there and thus had set a fire within the structure using ordinary combustibles,” said Harris.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more information comes in.

