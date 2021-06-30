AAPHC And DCSS vision center keeps students in school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Area Primary Healthcare (AAPHC) and the Dougherty County School System (DCSS) are working to keep kids in class longer.

They’re operating a fully functional vision center at Alice Coachman Elementary School.

They’re also investing in mobile units to give access to more students.

They say the center on campus allows them to check students’ vision sooner than later.

AAPHC Chief Operating Officer, Clifton Bush, said they saw more than 200 students their first month open. About 76 percent of them needed glasses.

“That just goes to show you how many kids in the school system have probably been going without being able to see, and if you can’t see, you can’t learn,” said Bush.

Since the center is on campus, Bush said kids can stay in class longer, instead of taking the day off to see the doctor.

Dougherty County schools are sending buses from different campuses to the vision center daily, so all students have access to it.

However, AAPHC is making moves to put the vision center on wheels through mobile units.

“We are so excited about that opportunity. We’ll be starting with our primary care clinics and the medical side and then in August, expanding to the vision later on within the school year,” said Bush.

Because this clinic is fully equipped with staff and technology there are costs.

AAPHC said they’re trying to lower those costs.

“We’re able to offer what’s called a slide and fee scaled discount program. With that we can offer great discounts,” said Bush.

Bush said the clinic speaks for itself, after the reaction of a third-grader putting on glasses for the first time.

“She started crying. We were like why are you crying do you not like your glasses? It wasn’t that she didn’t. What she said is ‘I did not know that there were lines on those blocks on the wall. I could never see those lines,” said Bush.

Since opening in 2018, they’ve seen a total of 25,000 patients.

