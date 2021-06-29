Ask the Expert
Veterans honored with quilts in Sumter Co.

The Grateful Threads Quilting Guild gave handmade quilts to 33 Sumter County veterans
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Grateful Threads Quilting Guild is honoring 33 Sumter County veterans with handmade quilts.

President Valerie Duff said the organization chose quilts because they’re comfortable and their organization is all about peace and comfort.

The Grateful Threads Quilting Guild president, Valerie Duff said they will give more quilts on...
Twenty-five women in Grateful Threads Quilting Guild made these quilts and it took them 5-6 months to complete.

The organization said 33 quilts were made because that’s how many applied to be invited to this event.

Duff said the next event will be on Veterans Day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

