Veterans honored with quilts in Sumter Co.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Grateful Threads Quilting Guild is honoring 33 Sumter County veterans with handmade quilts.

President Valerie Duff said the organization chose quilts because they’re comfortable and their organization is all about peace and comfort.

Twenty-five women in Grateful Threads Quilting Guild made these quilts and it took them 5-6 months to complete.

The organization said 33 quilts were made because that’s how many applied to be invited to this event.

Duff said the next event will be on Veterans Day.

