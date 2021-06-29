Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital

Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.(Source: Raleigh PD/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina are warning people to be on the lookout for a venomous snake on the loose.

The Raleigh Police Department sent out a notice early Tuesday urging anyone who sees the missing zebra cobra to stay away and 911. They say the venomous snake could spit and bite if cornered.

An animal control officer was called to a home in northwest Raleigh on Monday evening for a report of a live snake spotted on a resident’s porch, police said. But when the officer arrived, the snake had slithered away. Then they learned that a zebra cobra was missing from a home in the area.

Venomous snakes are legal to own in North Carolina, but they must be kept in an escape-proof, bite-proof enclosures and owners must notify law enforcement if one escapes.

The African Snake Bite Institute classifies zebra cobras as “very dangerous,” but says fatalities are not common. The nocturnal snakes found in Namibia and Angola are black to brown with light cross bars, and average 4 feet (1.2 meters) in length.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Moody Air Force Base
Moody AFB airman dies
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies
Human trafficking is something that continues to happen across the globe and even here in the...
‘Albany, itself, is a hub’: A deeper look into human trafficking

Latest News

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to assist...
Sheriff's bloodhound helps locate missing 6-year-old
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road