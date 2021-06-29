Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services

Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Using Venmo will soon cost you more.

The peer-to-peer payment app is raising the cost of instant transfers.

Venmo says starting Aug. 2, its fee for the feature will go up 0.5%.

The instant transfer feature gives Venmo users quick access to funds by allowing them to transfer the money to a bank account or debit card within 30 minutes.

Venmo is also raising its maximum fee from $10 to $15.

And starting July 20, the mobile payment service will start charging people who receive payment for goods and services through the app a fee of 1.9%, plus 10 cents per transaction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Moody Air Force Base
Moody AFB airman dies
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies
Human trafficking is something that continues to happen across the globe and even here in the...
‘Albany, itself, is a hub’: A deeper look into human trafficking

Latest News

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office to assist...
Sheriff's bloodhound helps locate missing 6-year-old
FILE - In this June 6, 2021 photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb...
Top US general says security in Afghanistan deteriorating
The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
LIVE: Biden taking bipartisan infrastructure deal on the road