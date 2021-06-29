Ask the Expert
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services

The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the coming days, cash payments will no longer be accepted for some City of Albany services, according to the city.

Starting July 1, cash payments will no longer be accepted at the city’s license and business department.

The city said this change does not affect payments to Albany Utilities.

“Tellers will continue to collect cash payments and all other forms of payment as usual,” city officials said Tuesday.

🚨🚨🚨🚨Update: This payment change is ONLY with the License & Business Department. It does not affect payments made...

Posted by The City of Albany on Thursday, June 24, 2021

