Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the coming days, cash payments will no longer be accepted for some City of Albany services, according to the city.
Starting July 1, cash payments will no longer be accepted at the city’s license and business department.
The city said this change does not affect payments to Albany Utilities.
“Tellers will continue to collect cash payments and all other forms of payment as usual,” city officials said Tuesday.
