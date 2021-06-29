Sidewalks coming to Albany sooner than later

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City will be getting new sidewalks that cost over $500,000.

City Commissioners said it will help make life safer for communities.

These new sidewalks will be on Magnolia street, East Broad Avenue, and Old Dawson Road.

Old Dawson Road sidewalk will be worked on after East Broad Avenue sidewalk is complete (WALB)

Ward One Commissioner Jon Howard said one of the sidewalks is already being worked on.

“Magnolia has already started but there’s a slow down because of the lack of workers, so once they get that back in a full group, they should move expeditiously, as quick as possible,” said Howard.

Commissioner Howard said the slowdown of construction workers is because of the pandemic.

He also said once the worker’s unemployment is exhausted then things will be all good to go.

Some of these streets are near elementary schools so that’s one of the reasons city leaders want to get this done.

City of Albany Ward One Commissioner Jon Howard said one of the driving factors to get these sidewalks done was for the safety for students at nearby elementary schools. (WALB)

“You would see a number of students just walking parallel to the road but at the same time, they do have a security guard here, school patrol. But at the same time when you think about young minds, they have a lot of energy and adjugated and want to get home by a certain time. So they usually don’t have good judgments,” said Howard.

Another reason is past deaths. Commissioner Howard said there was a student that was killed walking to school in the morning and a man in a wheelchair was killed as well.

He also said you won’t have to reroute your commute when these sidewalks are being worked on.

You’ll just have to watch the signs and slow down.

City Commissioners said the sidewalks should be done right before school starts in August.

They said you can expect construction to start on East Broad by July 1.

East Broad Avenue sidewalk construction is expected to start July 1st (WALB)

