Shooting victim released from hospital, on road to recovery

Mccloud grandmother, Wanda Powell, shared these pictures with us.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old is now back home from the hospital after he was shot in the face, leaving him blind.

The victim’s grandmother tells us he was released from the hospital Monday and came to visit her Tuesday.

Wanda Powell, his grandmother, says he is doing good and is in good spirits, trying to walk around alone.

She says he can see about 20 percent from his right eye.

Last week, he had surgery where doctors put a plate and screws in his cheekbone and stitched up the bullet wound.

Powell says he’s currently on a strict liquid diet.

”He was up 6 o’clock this morning and wanted to see everyone, not see them but hear their voices and go visiting. They left here about an hour and a half ago. He’s a very good strong young man, very independent,” said Powell.

Powell says he started physical therapy for the blind.

She says he’s checking in with sight specialists this week.

He goes for another medical evaluation next week in Florida.

She says he’ll likely undergo surgery again for his left eye, once the swelling goes down.

Berrien County Sheriff said Tuesday, they’re still investigating the shooting.

The family continues to seek help for the medical bills. If you would like to donate, click here.

Mccloud grandmother, Wanda Powell, shared these pictures with us. Mccloud and his two sisters.
