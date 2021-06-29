Pine Glen Park opens in time for summer, ‘staycations’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County has a new park for people to enjoy just in time for the summer holidays.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones told WALB News 10 the newly opened park gives people in and near Dougherty County an option for a “staycation.”

“We’re just asking you to give us in Albany and Dougherty County a chance. Give us a shot this summer we have this new park here, this Pine Glen Subdivision Park,” said Jones.

He also said the park was a long time coming.

“When they first designed this subdivision, a long time ago, they put in for a park but they never put it in, so the county kind of just cut this lot. So finally, we decided to make it a park, make it a true park,” he added.

It joins a list of other area parks the county said people can use, including Robert Cross, Putney, Elliot and Radium Springs.

“Instead of going off two to three hundred miles, see what you’ve got right here at home. We’ve got a lot of things going on right at home,” he said.

Jones said the whole community benefits when parks like these pop up.

“You create a better quality of life, not only for the adults in the area but especially for kids. I like to see kids in the park instead of in the streets,” Jones said.

