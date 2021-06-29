Ask the Expert
Contests
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Pine Glen Park opens in time for summer, ‘staycations’

By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County has a new park for people to enjoy just in time for the summer holidays.

County Commissioner Anthony Jones told WALB News 10 the newly opened park gives people in and near Dougherty County an option for a “staycation.”

“We’re just asking you to give us in Albany and Dougherty County a chance. Give us a shot this summer we have this new park here, this Pine Glen Subdivision Park,” said Jones.

He also said the park was a long time coming.

“When they first designed this subdivision, a long time ago, they put in for a park but they never put it in, so the county kind of just cut this lot. So finally, we decided to make it a park, make it a true park,” he added.

It joins a list of other area parks the county said people can use, including Robert Cross, Putney, Elliot and Radium Springs.

“Instead of going off two to three hundred miles, see what you’ve got right here at home. We’ve got a lot of things going on right at home,” he said.

Jones said the whole community benefits when parks like these pop up.

“You create a better quality of life, not only for the adults in the area but especially for kids. I like to see kids in the park instead of in the streets,” Jones said.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, a vehicle hit several objects near the intersection of South...
One killed in Albany fiery crash
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Moody Air Force Base
Moody AFB airman dies
Lanier County
Lanier Co. deputy dies
Human trafficking is something that continues to happen across the globe and even here in the...
‘Albany, itself, is a hub’: A deeper look into human trafficking

Latest News

The Government Center, seat of power in the City of Albany.
Soon: Cash won’t be accepted for some Albany services
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Pine Glen Park
Pine Glen Park opens in time for summer, 'staycations'
Jared Wright
GBI: Dougherty Co. man arrested for child porn