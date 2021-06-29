Ask the Expert
Lanier Co. deputy dies

Visitation and funeral services announced
Lanier County
Lanier County(WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - A Lanier County deputy passed away Sunday in Berrien County.

Kyle Lightsey, 36, of Alpharetta, died in a single-vehicle accident, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Nick Norton.

Lightsey was a certified K-9 and drug interdiction officer. He was also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. at Lovein Funeral Home, 1218 Adel Road in Nashville. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Nashville Memorial Gardens, Adel Highway in Nashville.

You can click here to read Lightsey’s obituary.

