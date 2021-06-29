Ask the Expert
Kemp joins other governors against ‘packing’ Supreme Court

Gov. Brian Kemp said critical race theory has no place being taught in Georgia classrooms. ...
Gov. Brian Kemp said critical race theory has no place being taught in Georgia classrooms. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp has joined 19 other governors in opposition to increasing the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, the governors say “court packing” would be “unprecedented, unproductive and unpredictable.”

The governors reference Biden’s April executive order about forming a presidential commission regarding the Supreme Court.

In the letter, the governors say the commission will explore reforming the Supreme Court, “including the consideration of court packing.”

“We urge you to withdraw this proposal from consideration. Legal scholars from across the country and on both sides of the political aisle agree that court packing will breed perpetual court packing — it will never be enough,” the letter reads.

In April, the White House said the purpose of the commission is to “provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

The commission will look at the start of the reform debate, the court’s role in the Constitutional system, justices’ length of service and justice turnover, the Court’s membership and size and the Court’s case selection, rules and practices, according to the White House.

