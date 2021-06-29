Ask the Expert
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to Virginia’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S LUDACRIS."
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Actor and rapper Ludacris has responded the now-viral “Fast and Furious” sign on Interstate 95.

The Virginia Department of Transportation’s sign near exit 86 on I-95 stated “DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT’S LUDACRIS.”

The Grammy-winning artist posted his response on Instagram, saying he can’t believe the signs are real.

“Virginia I Love You Back!” wrote the actor.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is well know for his role as Tej Parker in the Fast and Furious film series.

“F9: The Final Saga,” the latest film in the franchise, debuted on Friday nearly 20 years after the first movie premiered.

